BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.82.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $858.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,453 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.