Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.01 ($74.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

