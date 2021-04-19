Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.21.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

