Wedbush Boosts UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $75.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

