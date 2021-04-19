Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

NYSE TEL opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.00. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

