Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elekta AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.2089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

