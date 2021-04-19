Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

SPPJY stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

