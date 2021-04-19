Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

