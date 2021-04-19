Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.65.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.54 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $276.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 759,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 4,488,194 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.