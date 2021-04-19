Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CSBR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 million, a P/E ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 182,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,228 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Champions Oncology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.