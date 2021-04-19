SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $198.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $182.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

