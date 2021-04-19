Head-To-Head Analysis: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) & Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.03, suggesting that its share price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24% Proofpoint -15.46% -6.63% -1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Proofpoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.85 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.82 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -189.53

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Proofpoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and Proofpoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Proofpoint 0 3 15 0 2.83

Proofpoint has a consensus price target of $142.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, threat protection products, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and security-as-a-service platform consisting of solutions, platform technologies, and infrastructures. The company serves governments, education, financial services, and healthcare sectors; small and medium businesses; and mobile operators and Internet service providers. Proofpoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

