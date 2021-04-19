Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.50.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. Britvic has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

