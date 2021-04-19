Lockheed Martin (LMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LMT opened at $391.81 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

