Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

