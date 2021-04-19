Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,439.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. Tosoh has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

