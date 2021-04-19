Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in March

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

