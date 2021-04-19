Zacks: Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.44). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,178 shares of company stock worth $266,862. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $8.09 on Monday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $823.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

