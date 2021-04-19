Wedbush Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $13.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.24.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $394.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.