Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

