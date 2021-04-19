Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.22.

AFRM stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

