Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.76.

AMAT stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

