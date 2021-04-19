ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $750.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $707.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $645.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.46 and its 200 day moving average is $496.55. The company has a market capitalization of $271.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

