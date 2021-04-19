Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

AMZN stock opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,132.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,187.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

