George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$134.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

TSE WN opened at C$113.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$113.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.68.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that George Weston will post 8.3577696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,161 shares of company stock worth $5,362,545.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

