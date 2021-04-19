Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$27.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.90.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$26.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.80 billion and a PE ratio of -9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.12. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$29.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

