Scotiabank Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$10.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.36.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -57.65.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

