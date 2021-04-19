Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$28.50 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.64.

TSE RUS opened at C$28.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.21. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$13.20 and a 1 year high of C$28.47.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 389.74%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

