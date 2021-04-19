Reviewing Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 3.88 $159.50 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 5.42 $52.30 million $0.95 57.28

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 12.57% 14.92% 11.51% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 8.39% 7.92% 5.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cirrus Logic and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 4 7 0 2.64 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus price target of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.86%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells dicing blades, capillaries, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

