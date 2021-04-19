Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is scheduled to be announcing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $576.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

