ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q1 guidance at $0.64 to $0.72 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.64-0.72 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $110.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

