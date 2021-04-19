The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) vs. SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

This table compares The Restaurant Group and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A SGS N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Restaurant Group and SGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Restaurant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 SGS 1 10 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Restaurant Group and SGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Restaurant Group $1.37 billion 0.24 -$51.59 million $0.15 11.00 SGS $6.64 billion 3.36 $664.29 million $0.89 33.11

SGS has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group. The Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of SGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SGS beats The Restaurant Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 650 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services. The company offers inspection services to reduce risk, control quality and quantity, and meet relevant regulatory requirements in various regions and markets; and product testing services. It also provides verification services; certification services that enable its customers to demonstrate that their products, processes, systems, and services are compliant with national and international regulations and standards; workforce training services; and consultancy, outsourcing, and data analytics services. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer goods and retail, energy, environment, health and safety, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, logistics, mining, oil and gas, public, risk management, sustainability, trade, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.