Critical Contrast: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) vs. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avinger and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -226.95% -234.16% -69.35% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -459.46% -166.13%

Risk & Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $9.13 million 11.90 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.36 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 1,717.81 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve. The company was founded by Norman Jaffe on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

