TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

