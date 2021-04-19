FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $184.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $171.08. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

