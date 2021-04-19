Smith & Nephew plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNN. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $40.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 236,036 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

