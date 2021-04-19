Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Lifted by Truist Securiti

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.59.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average is $165.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

