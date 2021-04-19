Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 948,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 126.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 390.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 409.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

