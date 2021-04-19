DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -284.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

