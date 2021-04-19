The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 209,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

YORW opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $678.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. The York Water has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The York Water by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

