111 (NASDAQ:YI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $12.23 on Thursday. 111 has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 111 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 111 by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 111 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

