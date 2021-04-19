PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLXP. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

