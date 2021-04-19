Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

