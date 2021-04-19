OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OPGN opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a negative net margin of 586.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.