Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to “Buy”

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

