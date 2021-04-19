Synovus Financial (SNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

