Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

