Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CRDF opened at $8.28 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,910,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

