Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KYKOF. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kyowa Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyowa Kirin in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $29.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. Kyowa Kirin has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $30.00.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

