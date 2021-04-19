Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

SHIP opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

